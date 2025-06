Spireites picked up a first home league win of the season at the weekend, leaving them with just one League Two defeat so far this season.

It leaves Spireites sitting ninth in the table and very much with an eye on the top three places.

But how likely are Paul Cook’s men to win another promotion? Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

Have your say on where you think Spireites will finish the season via our social media channels.