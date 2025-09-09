There has been 548 yellows and 15 red cards around the league.Half of the league are still to receive a first red card of the season, while three clubs have had two dismissals.

But who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this Championship fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Ipswich Town - 15pts Y: 15 DB: 0 R: 0

2 . Oxford United - 16pts Y: 16 DB: 0 R:. 0