There has been 548 yellows and 15 red cards this season in the Championship.

These are the 'dirtiest' sides in the Championship this season - where Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Southampton and Leicester City rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:35 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:30 GMT
Derby County have yet to receive a red card in Championship football this season.

There has been 548 yellows and 15 red cards around the league.Half of the league are still to receive a first red card of the season, while three clubs have had two dismissals.

But who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this Championship fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 15 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Ipswich Town - 15pts

Y: 15 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 16 DB: 0 R:. 0

2. Oxford United - 16pts

Y: 16 DB: 0 R:. 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 20 DB:0 R: 0

3. Sheffield United - 9pts

Y: 20 DB:0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 21 DB: 0 R:. 0

4. Bristol City - 21pts

Y: 21 DB: 0 R:. 0 Photo: Getty Images

