There have been 655 yellow cards and 27 red cards in League Two this season.placeholder image
There have been 655 yellow cards and 27 red cards in League Two this season.

These are the 'dirtiest' sides in League Two this season - where Chesterfield, Walsall, Swindon Town, Salford City and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Sep 2025, 11:27 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 10:14 GMT
Chesterfield are yet to have a man sent off this season.

It leaves them as one of nine clubs in League Two who are yet to see red.

But there have been plenty of dismissals around the league – 27 red cards in fact – along with 655 yellow cards.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club has got on with the referee so far this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to work discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get plenty of Spireities news, here, each day.

Y: 22 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Grimsby Town - 22pts

Y: 22 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Harrogate Town - 25pts

Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Tranmere Rovers - 25pts

Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Crewe Alexandra - 25pts

Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldWalsallSalford CityLeague Two
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice