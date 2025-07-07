They are priced 10/3 with Chesterfield the nearest challengers at 6/1 with bookmakers Paddy Power, who believe the winners are likely to come from one of those two teams.

The nearest contenders are then way back, with six clubs all priced at 12/1.

There’s no real hope in the likes of Bromley and Harrogate Town taking the title and betting on that outcome is mosly likely the equal of setting fire to your tenner. But perhaps a much better option for punters, who fancy their chances at much better odds, is to take a look at the handicap market.

Each teams has been given a points handicap to start with, with MK Dons starting on scratch and pre-season relegation favourites Newport County being given a 28 point start.

So which clubs are going to be the suprise packages this time around and who will win the league with their handicap? Here are the odds you can get via Paddy Power.

