Chesterfield are expected to improve on last season's seventh place finish.

These are the chances of Chesterfield, Notts County, Bristol Rovers, MK Dons and Gillingham finishing in League Two's top seven

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST
Spireites battled hard last season to secure a top seven spot and a place in the play-offs.

This time around they will have their eyes on a bigger prize, namely securing automatic promotion.

Spireites have so far made some solid signings with Dilan Markanday returning, along with Adam Lewis and Ryan Stirk.

It bodes well for the season though potential of course needs to be translated to results on the pitch.

Wherever Spireites end the season, it is more than likely to be an improvement on last season’s finish.

So who are the favourites to take the top seven places next season? Here we take a look at the latest odds, courtesy of WIlliam Hill.

Evens

1. Chesterfield

Evens Photo: Getty Images

4/11

2. MK Dons

4/11 Photo: Getty Images

5/4

3. Gillingham

5/4 Photo: Getty Images

5/4

4. Notts County

5/4 Photo: Getty Images

