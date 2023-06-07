These are the 15 players who have scored the most League Two goals over the last decade, including two Chesterfield who still make the cut
There’s been some great goalscorers at League Two level over the last decades.
Some of those have gone on to bang the goals in at a higher levels, while others have been the mainstay of the League Two scoring charts.
Spireites may not have been in League Two for longer than we would like to remember, but they still have two players inside the top 15 goalscorers.
But who are those two players, and the 13 others, who have found the back of the net the most over the last ten seasons? (Information via www.transfermarkt.co,uk)
