These are the 15 players who have scored the most League Two goals over the last decade, including two Chesterfield who still make the cut

There’s been some great goalscorers at League Two level over the last decades.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

Some of those have gone on to bang the goals in at a higher levels, while others have been the mainstay of the League Two scoring charts.

Spireites may not have been in League Two for longer than we would like to remember, but they still have two players inside the top 15 goalscorers.

But who are those two players, and the 13 others, who have found the back of the net the most over the last ten seasons? (Information via www.transfermarkt.co,uk)

Marc Richards has 137 League Two goals to his name in 373 games. He scored 21 times for Chesterfield over two seasons.

1. Marc Richards - 137 goals

Marc Richards has 137 League Two goals to his name in 373 games. He scored 21 times for Chesterfield over two seasons. Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Ellison has 126 goals in 559 games for six clubs, including Morecambe and Newport.

2. Kevin Ellison - 126 goals

Kevin Ellison has 126 goals in 559 games for six clubs, including Morecambe and Newport. Photo: Getty Images

Billy Kee has 114 goals in 333 games. He scored 25 goals in Accrington's promotion season in 2017/18.

3. Billy Kee - 114 goals

Billy Kee has 114 goals in 333 games. He scored 25 goals in Accrington's promotion season in 2017/18. Photo: Getty Images

Adebayo Akinfenwa scored 112 times in 338 League Two games before going on to bigger things.

4. Adebayo Akinfenwa - 112 goals

Adebayo Akinfenwa scored 112 times in 338 League Two games before going on to bigger things. Photo: Marc Atkins

