These are said to be the 2024/25 player wage bills for every club in League Two - see where Chesterfield, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 07:22 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 20:05 BST
This is how much every club in League Two is rumoured to be spending on player wages right now.

The figures have been published by the salarysport.com website, with the website citing their sources as press releases, news & articles, online encyclopedias & databases and industry experts & insiders.

And if the figures are to be believed then it provides an interesting guide into which clubs should be doing better and those who are punching above their weight this season.

Here’s who the company says are the biggest spenders in League Two. (The figures run from lowest to highest wage bills and are published by an independent provider as of March 26).

£1,475,188

1. Newport County

£1,475,188 Photo: Getty Images

£1,460,160

2. Bromley

£1,460,160 Photo: Paul Harding

£1,532,388

3. Harrogate Town

£1,532,388 Photo: Getty Images

£1,766,596

4. Morecambe

£1,766,596 Photo: Getty Images

News you can trust since 1855
