Zach Hemming is rated as Chesterfield's most valuable player according to football website transfermarkt.co.uk

These are said to be League Two's most valuable players following closure of the transfer window, including players from Chesterfield, MK Dons, Notts County and Bristol Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:59 BST
League Two clubs have done their business until the next transfer window opens up.

And there’s some big name players now plying their trade in the fourth tier of English football.

Amongst the stars are big money signing Aaron Collins of MK Dons and former Premier League midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who is now wearing the shirt of Cambridge after playing in the top flight with Luton.

There’s loan players from clubs up the football ladder and plenty of promising youngsters set for a higher level of football.

But who are the most valuable players in League Two right now. Here we bring you the answers, through the valuations of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

£870,000

1. Aaron Collins (Milton Keynes Dons)

£870,000 Photo: Getty Images

£870,000

2. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Cambridge United)

£870,000 Photo: Getty Images

£606.000

3. Rhys Healey (Barrow, on loan from Huddersfield Town)

£606.000 Photo: Getty Images

£520,000

4. Nicolás Siri (Salford City, on loan from Montevideo City Torque)

£520,000 Photo: Getty Images

