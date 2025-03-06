Chesterfield ended life in the National League with a 3-2 win over Maidenhead.placeholder image
These are 70 of my favourite Chesterfield fans pictures from an unforgettable last five seasons

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 08:07 BST
No matter what the league Spireites have had brilliant support from the fans over the last few season.

Whether it was a soul-destroying away day at Solihull Moors, the big day out at Wembley or home games on the way to promotion, the fans have been there every step of the way.

That was the case throughout last season as Spireites battled for a play-off place – and it will certainly be the case as another promotion push gets underway.

Here we take a look at just some of the fans who have been at games over the years. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Spireites news on our website.

1. Spireites v Maidenhead

Chesterfield beat Maidenhead 3-2 in their last National League game. Photo: jason chadwick

2. Spireites 3 Maidenhead 2

Chesterfield ended life in the National League with a 3-2 win over Maidenhead. Photo: jason chadwick

3. Spireites 3 Maidenhead 2

Chesterfield ended life in the National League with a 3-2 win over Maidenhead. Photo: jason chadwick

4. Spireites 3 Maidenhead 2

Chesterfield ended life in the National League with a 3-2 win over Maidenhead. Photo: jason chadwick

