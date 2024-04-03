There’s been plenty of great moments for the club down the years.
We’ve dug the archives of picture agency Getty to bring you 15 of their most popular Spireites images..,
Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
1. FA Cup drama
Andy Morris holds off Gianluca Festa during one of the greatest FA Cup semi-finals of all time. Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Trophy time
The Chesterfield team celebrate winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final against Swindon Town on March 25, 2012. Photo: Scott Heavey
3. Spireites too good for Man City
Stuart Pearce, manager of Manchester City, congratulates Roy McFarland after Chesterfield's Carling Cup 2nd round win over City on September 20, 2006. Photo: Mark Thompson
4. The start of the decline
Chesterfield fans watched their side knocked out of the League One play-offs at Preston. It hasn't been quite the same for Spireites since that high point. Photo: Matthew Lewis