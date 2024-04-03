Craig Westcarr celebrates with the trophy after Chesterfield won the Johnstone's Paint trophy final on March 25, 2012.Craig Westcarr celebrates with the trophy after Chesterfield won the Johnstone's Paint trophy final on March 25, 2012.
These are 15 of the most popular Chesterfield FC pictures on Getty - including a win over Manchester City, an epic FA Cup semi-final and glory at Wembley

Spireites have racked up more great memories this season after a fantastic title-winning campaign.
There’s been plenty of great moments for the club down the years.

We’ve dug the archives of picture agency Getty to bring you 15 of their most popular Spireites images..,

They include the famous win over Swindon Town at Wembley, the moment when Spireites beat Manchester City in the League Cup, an iconic Sean Dyche image and the club lifting the League Two trophy.

Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Andy Morris holds off Gianluca Festa during one of the greatest FA Cup semi-finals of all time.

1. FA Cup drama

Andy Morris holds off Gianluca Festa during one of the greatest FA Cup semi-finals of all time. Photo: Clive Brunskill

The Chesterfield team celebrate winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final against Swindon Town on March 25, 2012.

2. Trophy time

The Chesterfield team celebrate winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final against Swindon Town on March 25, 2012. Photo: Scott Heavey

Stuart Pearce, manager of Manchester City, congratulates Roy McFarland after Chesterfield's Carling Cup 2nd round win over City on September 20, 2006.

3. Spireites too good for Man City

Stuart Pearce, manager of Manchester City, congratulates Roy McFarland after Chesterfield's Carling Cup 2nd round win over City on September 20, 2006. Photo: Mark Thompson

Chesterfield fans watched their side knocked out of the League One play-offs at Preston. It hasn't been quite the same for Spireites since that high point.

4. The start of the decline

Chesterfield fans watched their side knocked out of the League One play-offs at Preston. It hasn't been quite the same for Spireites since that high point. Photo: Matthew Lewis

