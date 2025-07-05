Danny Webb is not concerned by Chesterfield's defeat at Matlock Town.

Danny Webb is keen to take the positives out of Chesterfield’s opening pre-season defeat at Matlock Town.

Spireites saw Will Grigg’s 52nd minute opener wiped out as the plucky non-league side retained the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup with a 2-1 win.

“There are loads of things we can take from it,” he said. “The gaffer has made loads of points on things we need to improve on.

“We will dissect it and go forward, but not to the degree we would if it was a league game.

“There were some good performances today and we have come out of it with no injuries.

“There were certain things some people would like to do better, but that’s all part of pre-season. We would rather hit the ground running against Barrow than away at Matlock.

“It is disappointing when you lose any game. There was rustyness which we need to get out of our system.

“When you go 1-0 up you expect to go on and get a couple more goals but fair play to Matlock, they stuck at it and won the game fair and square.

“There are many weeks until the opening game and that is when we will be judged.

“Let’s not beat about the bush, it was disappointing to lose but there are positives we can take from it in terms of more fitness in the tank.”

Webb was also delighted to see long-term absentee Chey Dunkley finally return to the side for his first appearance since picking up an injury in October.

“It is like a new player,” added Webb. “He has gone through a lot with an operation and being out so long.

“He was a marquee signing last year and he only played a handful of games. It’s great for Chey to be back, he is a great lad and such a leader.”

Grigg gave the visitors an early second half lead as Spireites started strongly after the break.

But, rather than kick on as the 2,000 plus sell-out crowd expected, the visitors were instead pegged back six minutes later after keeper Ryan Boot failed to deal with a routine shot from a Town trialist.

And battling Matlock turned it around after another trialist kept his cool to slot home with ten minutes to go.

It left Webb feeling Spireites had shot themselves in the foot at Causeway Lane.

“It is disappointing we had the flatness,” he added.

“We expected to go on and win the game after taking the lead. A couple of mistakes cost us but you would rather the mistakes cost us in this game than in the league.

“Hopefully we have a couple new players coming in next week. Lee Bonis starts on Monday and then it starts to look a little bit different.

“We have got some good players who will have taken a lot out of today.”