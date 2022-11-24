'There are always names being mentioned' - Chesterfield transfers latest ahead of FA Cup tie

Town are eight unbeaten, including recording five straight wins, ahead of this Saturday’s FA Cup second round clash at AFC Wimbledon.

The Blues are actively looking to strengthen, but given the impressive season so far and the excellent current form, they have got to be players who are better than the current crop and that is not an easy task.

When asked if anything was happening with incomings or outgoings, assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT Thursday: “No, not at the minute.

"Obviously there are conversations that go on about players and individuals that only so much can be said on it. Every club in the country is doing that.

"What is nice is that when you are talking about names and recruitment about players it is to push the ones that you have got a lot of the time. Whereas if you are struggling it is to replace the ones that you have got.

"There are always names being mentioned, which I won’t go into, but at the minute there is no one coming in and there is no one going out.”

He added: "What is nice is that because we are on a good run, you don’t want that blip to come, but also sometimes some players do need that person behind them to give them a kick up the backside and make sure they keep performing and keep their standards up. At this club we are lucky because we have got two players per position that can do that at the moment.”