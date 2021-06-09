Scott Boden is one of the players out of contract in the summer.

Here is a list of players who are out of contract this summer or whose loans have expired.

GOALKEEPERS

James Montgomery

The 26-year-old joined Chesterfield on a short-term deal in April from Gateshead until the end of the season.

He made seven starts, recording one clean sheet.

Verdict: Town already have Grant Smith and I could actually see James Rowe signing another goalkeeper because I am not sure he is satisfied with that department yet. If Montgomery was to re-sign then I would welcome his return but I am not convinced it will happen.

Luke Coddington

He signed for the Spireites in the summer of 2019.

He suffered a serious knee injury against Yeovil Town on December 10, 2019 and he has not played a game since.

Verdict: I hope he has made a full recovery now but I can’t see any other decision than him being released.

Dylan Wharton

The youngster is believed to be out of contract this summer.

He only made one appearance which came against Boston United in the FA Trophy. He saved a penalty in the shootout to send Town through.

Verdict: Not ready for the first-team. Perhaps he could go back into the academy or be loaned out if he does stay.

DEFENDERS

Will Evans

The centre-back has been at Chesterfield since 2018 after leaving Aldershot Town.

In his first season he was voted the Player of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year.

He had a tough time the following season, particularly under John Sheridan.

This campaign he has been up and down and in and out of the side.

Verdict: I think his time at the club has come to an end. He did a lot of good work in the community which should not be forgotten.

Fraser Kerr

Signed on a free transfer from Torquay United in March until the end of the season and he was a solid addition.

It was a disappointing end to the season for him after rupturing ligaments in his ankle in May, ruling him out for three months.

Verdict: Depending on his injury situation, I would offer him a new deal. Even if he is not a starter every week he would definitely add some strong competition in the back three.

Josef Yarney

Initially joined on loan from Newcastle United in January 2019 before making the move permanent that summer.

He only made seven starts this season after Rowe was appointed in November.

Verdict: Not good enough for what Chesterfield are hoping to achieve. Released.

David Buchanan

The experienced full-back joined on a free from Northampton Town in the summer of 2019.

Made only two starts under Rowe. His last appearance was December 1.

Verdict: Released.

Jamie Sharman

The young centre-back was given a chance at the start of the season by former manager John Pemberton, making seven starts.

He never featured under Rowe and was loaned out to Blyth Spartans for the season but their campaign was curtailed.

Verdict: I would like to see Rowe take another look at him in pre-season. The problem is he wouldn’t start so a loan might best for his development if he stays.

MIDFIELDERS

Jonathan Smith

He initially joined on loan from Stevenage in 2018 before the move became permanent.

He popped up with some crucial goals last season to help the Spireites avoid relegation.

He started just three games when Rowe came in. He last appearance was on January 2.

Verdict: Released.

Milan Butterfield

The Bermuda international was signed by Pemberton on a one-year deal last summer from Kidderminster Harriers.

The 23-year-old made seven appearances at the start of the season but did not play under Rowe and was loaned out to Guiseley.

Verdict: Released.

Regan Hutchinson

The academy graduate was given a one-year deal by Pemberton last summer.

He did not make a single appearance this season.

Verdict: Released.

STRIKERS

Tom Denton

The towering striker scored six goals in his first six games this season.

He bagged nine in 15 in total before he had to have a knee operation in January.

Verdict: As long as he overcomes his knee injury, I would definitely keep him. He might not start as many games as he used to but off the bench he would be a great weapon to have.

Scott Boden

The 31-year-old rejoined the club from Gateshead in January 2019.

He made just six starts for Chesterfield this season, including just two under Rowe, before being loaned out to Torquay United.

Verdict: Released.

Nathan Tyson

The 39-year-old started just seven times this season, twice under Rowe, scoring twice.

He scored the goal to send Town into the play-offs.

Verdict: Heart says yes. Head says no. His age and injuries go against him. Released.

Luke Rawson

The 20-year-old was part of the first-team under Pemberton, scoring twice against Woking.

Verdict: Similiar to Sharman, give him another year and loan him out.

Jack McKay

Joined in 2019 after a previous loan spell.

Verdict: He was loaned out to Blyth Spartans and Airdrieonians this season. Released.

LOANS

Jack Clarke

On loan from Aston Villa, he really came of age towards the end of the season and thrived in the big games.

Verdict: There will be competition for his signature but I’m told he has enjoyed it at Town. Definitely sign if they can.

Adi Yussuf

Joined on loan in February from Blackpool with an option to buy.

Verdict: Never really got going and made just six starts, scoring twice. I wouldn’t be taking up the option to buy.

Marcus Dinanga

Signed on loan from Stevenage in January.

Showed promise at the start but he never really looked like scoring that many.

Six starts, one goal.