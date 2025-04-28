Chesterfield must beat Accrington Stanley on the final day and hope results go their way if they are to finish in the top seven.Chesterfield must beat Accrington Stanley on the final day and hope results go their way if they are to finish in the top seven.
The two teams the Supercomputer thinks will wrap up League Two play-off spots as AFC Wimbledon, Salford City, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Colchester United prepare for epic final day showdown

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:04 BST
It’s going to be an epic final day in League Two this weekend.

Five sides go into the last 90 minutes of the season still with a chance of securing a play-off place.

Chesterfield kept their hopes alive by easing past Morecambe on Saturday, meaning they now have to beat Accrington away and hope that other results go their way.

AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and Salford all have their fate in their own hands, while Colchester would need a mini miracle to extend their season.

Further up the table Bradford will be promoted if they beat Fleetwood Town at home or match Walsall’s result.

Doncaster can secure the title if they win at Notts County or match Port Vale’s result at home to Gillingham.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted how it’s all going to shake up.

83pts (+21)

1. Port Vale

83pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
81pts (+21)

2. Doncaster Rovers

81pts (+21) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
78pts (+20)

3. Bradford City

78pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
75pts (+21)

4. Notts County

75pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
