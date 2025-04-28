Five sides go into the last 90 minutes of the season still with a chance of securing a play-off place.

Chesterfield kept their hopes alive by easing past Morecambe on Saturday, meaning they now have to beat Accrington away and hope that other results go their way.

AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and Salford all have their fate in their own hands, while Colchester would need a mini miracle to extend their season.

Further up the table Bradford will be promoted if they beat Fleetwood Town at home or match Walsall’s result.

Doncaster can secure the title if they win at Notts County or match Port Vale’s result at home to Gillingham.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted how it’s all going to shake up.

