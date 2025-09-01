Kyle McFadzean is rated as Chesterfield's best player so far this season, according to one national football website.placeholder image
The stars who are catching the eye after the opening two months of the League Two season - including players from Chesterfield, Grimsby Town, Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
The first two months of the League Two season are done and dusted and it’s shaping up to be another cracker.

And there are number of players who are already catching the eye around the league

Spireites have started strongly, as perhaps is to be expected, with the likes of Gillingham, Swindon and Walsall also looking good.

Salford City and Grimsby Town are showing they could well be there or thereabouts this time around, while Shrewsbury Town, Cheltenham Town and Newport County face a big battle ahead.

But who are the players who are really standing out so far? Here we look at the 20 best players in League Two so far this season, according to football website whoscored.com.

7.89

1. Jack Sanders (MK Dons)

7.89 Photo: Getty Images

7.44

2. Elliot Bonds (Fleetwood Town)

7.44 Photo: Getty Images

7.44

3. Aaron Drinan (Swindon Town)

7.44 Photo: Getty Images

7.43

4. Omar Sowunmi (Bromley)

7.43 Photo: Getty Images

