Chey Dunkley is rated as Chesterfield's best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.placeholder image
The stars who are already catching the eye after the opening month of the League Two season - including players from Cheseterfield, Grimsby Town, Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:35 BST
The first month of the League Two season is already done and dusted.

And there are number of players – and teams – who are already catching the eye.

Spireites have started strongly, as perhaps is to be expected, with the likes of Gillingham, Swindon, Walsall and MK Dons also looking good.

Crewe are showing they could well be there or thereabouts this time around, while Bromley and Grimsby have enjoyed encouraging starts.

But fancied Salford City, Notts County and Bristol Rovers have work to do to get their season fully up and running.

And, according to football website whoscored.com, two Spireites players are amongst the top 20 players across the league for their performances in the opening fixtures.

8.09

1. Jack Sanders (MK Dons)

8.09 Photo: Getty Images

7.89

2. Elliot Bonds (Fleetwood Town)

7.89 Photo: Getty Images

7.84

3. Omari Patrick (Tranmere Rovers)

7.84 Photo: Getty Images

7.82

4. Adebola Oluwo (Salford City)

7.82 Photo: Getty Images

