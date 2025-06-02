The current ground has been home to Spireites – with various different names – since replacing Saltergate at the start of the 2010–11 season.

The 10,500 capacity stadium cost £13m and is the perfect fit for Spireites at present.

Now known as the SMH Group Stadium, the ground has seen plenty of moments of joy and despair for Spireites during that time.

That includes League Two title celebrations as well as relegation from the Football League before last year’s National League title win.

The stadium staged England under-19 and under-21 fixtures in 2011 and May 2012 with nearly 10,000 fans attending as well as Elton John in 2012.

The official opening match was a friendly against Derby County on 24 July 2010, during which summer signing Craig Davies scored the first ever goal, in a game that finished in a 5–4 win for Derby.

The highest attendance for all games was 10,108 for the National League clash against Maidenhead United on 20 April this year.

Home is where the heart is and it’s hard to imagine Spireites playing anywhere else, or even in a different ground.

But the same will no doubt have been the case for fans who were watching Chesterfield at Saltergale in the 1960/61 season and could not have dreamed of how modern day stadiums would look.

So, just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought the stadium could evolve in years to come, by asking the question of what the SMH Group Stadium would look like in 2074 and 2084.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical and probably need Spireites to raise significantly up the football ladder. Have a look at the gallery below and see what you think. Could you imagine any of these being home to Spireites?

The AI simulator we used was Magic Hour.

1 . SHM Group Stadium - 2074 This is what Chesterfield's stadium could look like in 2074, according to an AI image generator. Photo: Magic Hour Photo Sales

