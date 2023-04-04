News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
26 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
53 minutes ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
Chesterfield are currently fourth in the National League.Chesterfield are currently fourth in the National League.
Chesterfield are currently fourth in the National League.

The race for third - how does Chesterfield's run-in compare to Woking and Barnet?

The race for third place in the National League looks set to go to the wire.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST

Woking are in the driving seat but they are only ahead of Chesterfield by one goal. And although they lost to York City on Monday night, Barnet can’t be ruled out either, despite being five points behind.

Let’s take a look at the run-in for the remaining six games for the three contenders...

Chesterfield v York City (16th) (18th) Dorking v Wanderers v Woking Barnet v Bromley (8th)

1. Friday, April 7

Chesterfield v York City (16th) (18th) Dorking v Wanderers v Woking Barnet v Bromley (8th) Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
(12th) Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield Woking v Southend United (9th) (24th) Maidstone United v Barnet

2. Monday, April 10

(12th) Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield Woking v Southend United (9th) (24th) Maidstone United v Barnet Photo: Alex Broadway

Photo Sales
Chesterfield v Eastleigh (7th) Barnet v Wrexham (1st) (2nd) Notts County v Woking

3. Saturday, April 15

Chesterfield v Eastleigh (7th) Barnet v Wrexham (1st) (2nd) Notts County v Woking Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield v Torquay United (22nd) Barnet v Solihull Moors (11th)

4. Tuesday, April 18

Chesterfield v Torquay United (22nd) Barnet v Solihull Moors (11th) Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldWokingNational LeagueYork City