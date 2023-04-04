The race for third - how does Chesterfield's run-in compare to Woking and Barnet?
The race for third place in the National League looks set to go to the wire.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST
Woking are in the driving seat but they are only ahead of Chesterfield by one goal. And although they lost to York City on Monday night, Barnet can’t be ruled out either, despite being five points behind.
Let’s take a look at the run-in for the remaining six games for the three contenders...
