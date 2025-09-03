Pre-season favourites MK Dons saw their momentum of four wins in a row halted after defeat at Bromley, while Chesterfield saw two crucial points slip away after Tranmere equalised in stoppage-time.

Leaders Walsall will again be feeling nervous, with a second successive defeat no doubt reminding their fans of last season’s horrific collapse.

Second-placed Swindon Town have also begun to find the going to tough and are also without a win in three games, while Gillingham are dropping fast after going five games without a win.

Notts County look like they are starting to come good after beating Cambridge United to claim a third win in four games.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.