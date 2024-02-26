News you can trust since 1855
The National League's best and worst grounds and how Chesterfield rank against Bromley, Aldershot, York City, Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Southend United, Rochdale, Borehamwood and the rest

There’s a great mix of grounds in the National League right now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Feb 2024, 06:33 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 06:41 GMT

From modern arenas such as Spireites SMH Group Stadium, Gateshead’s International Stadium and the revamped Shay right down to ‘quainter’ grounds such as Oxford City’s RAW Charging Stadium – there is plenty of variety.

There is also plenty of variety over the quality of food, car parking, stewarding, transport links and other factors that make for a good stadium experience.

There’s no definitive answer - but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League, according to ratings by fans on Google, with all ratings are out of five stars.

Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium has a 4.3 rating by Google reviewers.

1.

Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium has a 4.3 rating by Google reviewers.

4.5 (31 reviews)

2. Westminster Waste Stadium (Bromley)

4.5 (31 reviews)

4.4 (42 reviews)

3. LNER Community Stadium (York City)

4.4 (42 reviews)

4.4 (14 reviews)

4. Stonebridge Road (Ebbsfleet United)

4.4 (14 reviews)

