The Matlock footballers who are aiming to walk to glory

Matlock's players after raising £4,400 for charity.

​”You never lose that competitive streak, just because you’re getting older!

Those are the words of David Walker, the founder and manager of Matlock Town Walking Football Club, which has seen a remarkable growth in numbers since its formation back in 2021.

In keeping with the nationwide – and indeed worldwide – love for walking football, Matlock have gone from strength to strength, competing in the Derbyshire League and picking up trophies along the way.

The biggest difference between walking football and convetional football, as the name suggests, is there is no running. Walking football is played at walking pace, with players not allowed to run. This includes with the ball or off the ball, and includes jogging.

Matlock are pictured after winning a tournament in Dronfield.

You can ‘walk’ as fast as you want and walking, as described in the rules is, ‘one foot must be in contact with the ground at all times.’

One other big difference to association or 5-a-side football is that it’s classed as non-contact sport. Although tackling is allowed, this must be done with no contact.

And as David explains, it’s fun for all involved.

He said: “I started the team in March 2021 having been involved in walking football whilst living down south for a few years.

"I played with teams in Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire and got into national cup finals, so when we moved back to Matlock I was keen to carry on playing.

"We started with just eight players and now have a squad of around 35 we can choose from, so it’s been great to see it grow.

"We’ve done well in the Derbyshire League and the Sheffield & Hallamshire League, being runners-up in the Derbyshire League Cup where we lost on penalties in the final.”

Any doubts as to whether the competitiveness of playing football wains over the years is soon extinguished when players get out on the pitch, with age being no barrier when it comes to the desire to win.

Most of Matlock’s squad have played football at amateur level in the past, although it’s not unknown for ex-professional and semi-professional players to be among squads around the country as they continue their love for playing the game.

David added: “I played amateur football for the likes of Bakewell and Youlgreave and lots of the players competed at that kind of level, but also there are players everywhere who have never played football at all.

"It’s very inclusive – it doesn’t matter what experience you have. We have a lady training with us now, initially just to help her keep fit, but there is no barrier to us fielding mixed teams if desired.

"We have three men playing who are Matlock Town season ticket holders, so there’s that link to the main club too.

"It’s certainly competitive. You don’t lose that desire, it’s in you all the time. There’s lots of banter too though and it’s good fun.”

As well as taking part in numerous local tournaments, Matlock are also keen on raising money for charity and with that in mind, recently hosted a tournament in aid of Prostate Cancer UK and Dementia UK.

Matlock played non-stop for six hours, taking on a different team each hour, winning three games, drawing two and losing one.

David said: “I’d set a target of raising £1,200 but we ended up raising £4,400, splitting that evenly between the two charities, so that was fantastic with lots of the players raising money.

"Twiggs in Matlock were among those to put out a team as I used to work there and we’re really grateful to everyone who helped and who raised money.

"We hope to run more charity events in the future.”

As for the club competitions, Matlock play matches around once a month. There are only nine teams in their league, meaning eight matches to be played in total with a mix of both home and away matches.

David added: “I still feel very fit and also play for Ashbourne’s over-65 team and also Chesterfield Spireites.

"We train on Monday nights at Highfields School, from 6-7pm.

"The league games can vary in terms of when they’re played – most are in the evenings but we have one or two in the daytime as well.

"We welcome anyone along who just loves a good game of football.”