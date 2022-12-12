Phil Parkinson’s men have a phenomenal home record, winning all 13 games in the league and cup, scoring a huge 44 goals and conceding just 12. Unsurprisingly, it means they have the best home record in the division.

As well as that, the Red Dragons are in superb form overall, having not lost any of their last 14 since a 1-0 defeat at Notts County on October 4.

Strikers Paul Mullin (19) and Ollie Palmer (11) have 30 goals between them already and Aaron Hayden has nine from centre-back.

Wrexham are undefeated at the Racecourse Ground this season.

But the Spireites can take belief from the fact that they convincingly beat Wrexham 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Town are also on a strong run themselves, losing just one of their last 11 in all competitions, and records are there to be broken.

The Blues trail their next opponents by seven points but have a game in hand so a win would make the picture at the top of the table very interesting. But a defeat would extend Wrexham’s advantage to 10 points, and combined with another victory for leaders Notts County, would mean they would be 11 points off the summit.

Wrexham’s biggest attendance this season is 10,107 against Altrincham but it seems likely that it gets beaten on Tuesday night in what promises to be a tense and fascinating clash.

