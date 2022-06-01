The magnificent seven and chasing Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic - when Fraser Kerr was Chesterfield's lucky charm

The Scottish defender joined the Spireites in March 2021 on a free transfer from Torquay United, with Scott Boden going the other way on loan as part of the negotiations.

The 29-year-old was a reliable, no-nonsense centre-back who did a fine job on the right of a back three for a while.

He wouldn’t probably stand-out if you were an opposition fan, but he would put in a seven out of 10 performance most weeks and his displays often went under the radar.

Fraser Kerr in action against Chelsea.

Kerr won all of his first seven matches in a Chesterfield shirt, recording six clean sheets, and was unbeaten in his first eight games at the club.

He played a big part in the run to the play-offs last season.

This term he was restricted to just 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring once away at Wrexham in a 1-1 draw.

He featured just three times since February when Paul Cook was appointed manager, starting his first two in charge away at Weymouth and at home to Solihull Moors.

Unfortunately his last ever kick in a Town shirt was an own goal, slicing the ball into his net in the final seconds at home to Southend United in March.

He was bombed out of the squad after that and did not play a single minute in the remaining 11 league games and the two play-off clashes.

One of my favourite memories of him is when he tried to hack down the deceivingly quick Mateo Kovacic in the build-up to Chelsea’s first goal at Stamford Bridge. He got absolutely nowhere near him, but he gave it a good go!

Even with his future clearly away from Chesterfield, he did come and support his teammates in the semi-final at Solihull Moors.