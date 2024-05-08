Bromley are the only club to have received a straight red card, while a total of 175 yellows have also been dished out.

Chesterfield are one of four clubs to have received a red card. So how does Spirietes’ disciplinary record compare to their league rivals?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Colchester United - 4pts Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales