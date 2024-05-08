There have been four red cards and 175 yellow cards around League Two this season.There have been four red cards and 175 yellow cards around League Two this season.
There have been four red cards and 175 yellow cards around League Two this season.

The League Two clubs who have already fallen foul of the ref, including Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Bradford City, Notts County and AFC Wimbledon

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 09:39 BST
There have already been four red cards in four League Two matchdays.

Bromley are the only club to have received a straight red card, while a total of 175 yellows have also been dished out.

Chesterfield are one of four clubs to have received a red card. So how does Spirietes’ disciplinary record compare to their league rivals?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get plenty more Spireites news and views, here.

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Colchester United - 4pts

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Doncaster Rovers - 4pts

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Y:4 DB: 0 R:0

3. Morecambe - 4pts

Y:4 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Y: 4 DB:0 R:0

4. Crewe Alexandra - 4pts

Y: 4 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBradford CityChesterfieldNotts CountyBromleySpireites
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice