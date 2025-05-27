Chesterfield ended last season strongly and are one of the favourites to win the 2025/26 League Two title.placeholder image
Chesterfield ended last season strongly and are one of the favourites to win the 2025/26 League Two title.

The latest odds on Chesterfield, MK Dons, Bristol Rovers, Salford City and the rest winning League Two as fixtures reveal opening day showdowns

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th May 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 10:43 BST
The odds are out for the 2025/26 League Two season and punters are making their choices following the release of yesterday’s EFL fixtures.

Chesterfield kick the season off at home to Barrow as they begin what they hope will be a promotion-winning campaign,

Spireites paid the price last time out for a slow start to the season with two many draws holding them back. An untimely dip in form caused by injuries to key players and lack of squad depth also bit hard.

But they showed what they can do in the run-in with title-winning form providing plenty of confidence for the 2025/26 season.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a regrouped MK Dons looking a great shout for promotion, while Bristol Rovers, Notts County, Gillingham and Salford City heading in with budgets and ambition.

Whoever takes the title it promises to be yet another gripping season ahead.

Here we take a look at the early odds to win the title, courtesy of William Hill.

10/3

1. MK Dons

10/3 Photo: Jane Russell

7/1

2. Chesterfield

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

11/1

3. Notts County

11/1 Photo: Getty Images

11/1

4. Gillingham

11/1 Photo: Getty Images

