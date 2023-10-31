News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield are two points clear of Barnet at the top of the National League.
Chesterfield are two points clear of Barnet at the top of the National League.

The latest National League promotion odds, including Chesterfield, Barnet, Solihull Moors, Hartlepool United, Gateshead, Woking, Oldham Athletic and Rochdale - picture gallery

The National League has developed into a two-horse title race.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Sep 2023, 08:10 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:28 GMT

Chesterfield and Barnet have pulled clear of the chasing pack and are battling it out for a spot in next season’s League Two.

Below that the rest are fighting for the play-off places with a decent promotion race developing. There still some cracking odds available for backing the second promoted team.

Here are the latest odds you can get from SkyBet.

1. Chesterfield

2. Barnet

3. Gateshead

4. Southend United

