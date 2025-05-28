Chesterfield are one of the early pre-season favourites to secure promotion from League Two.Chesterfield are one of the early pre-season favourites to secure promotion from League Two.
Chesterfield are one of the early pre-season favourites to secure promotion from League Two.

The latest League Two promotion odds for Chesterfield and promotion rivals Notts County, Bristol Rovers, MK Dons, Gillingham and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th May 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 13:52 BST
Spireites lead the way with the bookies as one of the pre-season favourites to win promotion to League One.

Defeat to Walsall in the play-offs means it’s another season in League Two for Chesterfield.

They go into the season looking to improve on last year’s seventh-placed finish with a top three spot the season aim.

And the bookies currently believe they have a great shout with Spireites right at the top of the market for League Two promotion.

It’s a congested odds market right now with not much seperating the top eight sides.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a rnumber of teams going in with good budgets and ambition to match.

Here we take a look at the early odds to be promoted, courtesy of PaddyPower.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

15/8

1. Chesterfield

15/8 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
15/8

2. MK Dons

15/8 Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
12/5

3. Gillingham

12/5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
12/5

4. Notts County

12/5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Notts CountyLeague TwoBristol RoversMK DonsGillinghamChesterfieldLeague OneWalsall
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice