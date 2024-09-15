MK Dons are League Two's form team and are right in the mix for a top three place.MK Dons are League Two's form team and are right in the mix for a top three place.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Sep 2024, 08:34 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 07:11 BST
Spireites remain in the promotion mix after Saturday’s impressive win over Tranmere Rovers.

It leaves Chesterfield eighth in the table and two points adrift of AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons.

Spireites travel to struggling Carlisle United at the weekend looking to now build up some momentum and consolidate their place in the top seven.

Further up the table Doncaster are five points ahead of Town in the last automatic promotion spot.

So can Spireites find build up a head of steam and climb the table?, and who are the favourites to win promotion? Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

Have your say on where you think Spireites will finish the season via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

1. Walsall

2. Doncaster Rovers

3. Port Vale

4. AFC Wimbledon

