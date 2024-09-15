It leaves Chesterfield eighth in the table and two points adrift of AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons.

Spireites travel to struggling Carlisle United at the weekend looking to now build up some momentum and consolidate their place in the top seven.

Further up the table Doncaster are five points ahead of Town in the last automatic promotion spot.

So can Spireites find build up a head of steam and climb the table?, and who are the favourites to win promotion? Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

