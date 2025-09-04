Five teams are still waiting for their first win of the season with it looking like it will be a predictably tough season ahead for Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United.

They are suprisingly joined by Ipswich Town and Sheffield United who have faltered badly in the opening games.

So how have the early games affected the relegation picture? Here we take a look at the latest odds from SkyBet. (Odds run from least likely to most likely)