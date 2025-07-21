Derby County had a big relegation scare last season and are looking for a more comfortable 25/26 season.placeholder image
The latest Championship relegation odds as Derby County, Hull City, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday look the beat the drop

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:10 BST
It was a narrow escape for Derby last season after they only just secured Championship survival.

They will have to do it all over again this time around, though a new season brings new promise and hope that the Rams can enjoy a more successful season.

It promises to be another tough Championship season with newly-promoted duo Wrexham and Birmingham City unlikely to be flirting with the relegation places.

Derby have spent big to bring in US international Patrick Agyemang and will be confident they can see progress this season.

So is Derby’s squad better this season, and does it have enough to secure another season in the Championshiph? Here we take a look at the odds currently being offered by Paddy Power on who is likely to be getting relegated. Odds run from least to most likely.

80/1

1. Ipswich Town

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

50/1

2. Southampton

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

40/1

3. Birmingham City

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

40/1

4. Sheffield United

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

