Chesterfield beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In our new Monday feature, reporter Liam Norcliffe reflects on Chesterfield’s opening day win against Barrow and looks ahead to Cheltenham Town.

The Spireites drew 10 times at home last season. That number will need to decrease if they are to win automatic promotion this time around. Last-season the top three drew between four and seven games on their own turf. If Chesterfield had turned more draws into wins at the SMH Group Stadium then they would be in League One right now. Having said that, it is not like they had a woeful record and were miles off it. It was fine margins. It is easier said than done, but they just need to be a bit more ruthless at both ends of the pitch this term.

Last season, the likes of Swindon Town, Cheltenham Town, Salford City, Colchester United, Gillingham and others came for a draw and they got one. On Saturday, Barrow came for a point and got nothing. It was not a perfect performance but you are never going to get that on the opening day and, given it was the season opener, I think it was a pretty decent performance. Yes, they could have created more chances. But they also did not give much away down the other end. Chesterfield did not record a home clean sheet until November 23 last season, which funnily enough came against Barrow, so they have ticked that box straight away. They have put a marker down for the rest of the campaign.

The next test comes at Cheltenham Town this weekend. Whaddon Road was the crime scene of one of Chesterfield's unnecessary away defeats last season. They had totally controlled the game, had failed to make a breakthrough, and then gave away a soft goal with seconds to go. Instead of coming away with a point, they left empty-handed. It was so frustrating. Paul Cook said he could not remember feeling as angry after a game. The match is likely to pan out exactly as it did in February, with Chesterfield dominating possession, and Cheltenham aiming to frustrate and nick a goal from a set-piece. With Chey Dunkley, Kyle McFadzean, Ryan Stirk and Will Grigg, on paper Chesterfield will have a stronger spine than their last visit to Gloucestershire, so we wil find out if lessons have been learnt.