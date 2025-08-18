It is fair to say that Chesterfield are not used to being mentioned alongside the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Lazio.

In recent years, the Spireites are more likely to have been included in the same sentence as Boreham Wood, Woking and Wealdstone. No disrespect to those clubs, but thank god those days are behind them. Shudder.

Last season the Blues were rubbing shoulders with some of the top clubs in Europe when it came to the most goals scored by substitutes. And although they did not get on the scoresheet on Saturday, two of Paul Cook’s changes came on to provide assists and win them the game against Bristol Rovers. Within about a minute of entering the pitch, Adam Lewis whipped in a great corner which was flicked in at the near post by the head of Kyle McFadzean to make it 2-1. And four minutes later, fellow sub Liam Mandeville, crossed for Armando Dobra for a third goal. A Cook tactical masterclass once again.

It is early days but you would not be surprised if that happened quite regularly again this season given Chesterfield’s squad depth. Just like in their National League title triumph two years ago, you get the feeling that it is not really going to matter THAT much who he selects because they are all good players and you could make a strong case for any of them starting. Lewis Gordon has had a fine start to the campaign, but Adam Lewis’ wand of a left foot, attacking intent and assist at the weekend will no doubt see some fans call for him to be included from the beginning soon. And Vontae Daley-Campbell was voted man of the match against Rovers, but it was his replacement in Mandeville who assisted the third to put the game to bed. It’s a funny old game.

Chesterfield's subs helped them beat Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The game against Rovers reminded me of a very similar match a year ago last August. Home to Salford City. 1-0 up against 10-men. Conceded late to draw. But on Saturday, just like against Barrow, they found a way to win. And just like at Cheltenham Town, they showed that lessons have been learnt from the last campaign.

After three game last season, Chesterfield had five points. They should have had nine. This year they do have nine. So they are already four points better off. And you feel they can go up a couple of levels as well. It’s very encouraging.