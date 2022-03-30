The Spireites players have been busy working up a sweat in a bid to deliver a knockout a blow to their promotion rivals.

The Blues have got eight more rounds of the National League campaign to go until the bell finally rings on the regular season.

Town have still got a few more opponents to put on the canvas before they can be sure of a play-off place which would give them a shot at promotion back to the Football League.

Many of their rivals may think Chesterfield are on the ropes, but the lads are showing they have still got plenty more fight in them yet.

After a trip to the Barrel Inn pub on Chatsworth Road earlier this month to watch the Cheltenham races, manager Paul Cook has taken team-bonding up several notches by getting them in the ring at Spire Boxing Academy.

Posting on Facebook, head coach at the boxing club, Robbie Sivyer, said: “Good to get the call, great work this morning for the Chesterfield FC players, two groups, both smashed it, nice to be helping for that last big push.”

The photos of the lads have certainly caught the eye of Town supporters, with injured players Kabongo Tshimanga, Tom Denton, Luke Croll, Jack Clarke, Haydn Hollis, Manny Oyeleke, George Carline and Nathan Tyson all pictured.

Spireites squad at Spire Boxing Academy: Pictures: Robbie Sivyer.

Tshimanga, who suffered a fractured leg and dislocated ankle last month, can be seen wearing his protective boot.

The Spireites are next in action at home to Grimsby on Saturday.