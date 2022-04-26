It has been a rollercoaster campaign, with plenty of twists and turns and no doubt there will be more to come.

With two games played over the upcoming bank holiday weekend, we will have a clearer picture come next week.

Let’s take a look at each side who are in the race for the title and a top seven finish to see if we can work out where they are going to finish...

Chesterfield sit fifth in the National League with four games remaining.

STOCKPORT COUNTY (1ST, 85PTS)

The Hatters have been in incredible form since November when Dave Challinor was appointed and they go into the final five matches in the driving seat. They suffered a surprise defeat at Yeovil Town at the weekend but Wrexham failed to take advantage as they lost at Woking. A seven-point lead is very healthy despite still having to travel to Wrexham. They have still got some tough games but you would fancy them to get the job done.

H Boreham Wood

A Chesterfield

A Wrexham

H Torquay United

H Halifax

WREXHAM (2ND, 78PTS)

Had they won at Woking on Saturday the gap to Stockport would have been just four points which would have really opened up the title race, especially as the top two still have to play each other. That was a massive missed opportunity and you have to feel that defeat, along with a slow start to the season, will cost them automatic promotion. The last day trip to Dagenham could have a lot riding on it for both sides.

A Weymouth

H Southend United

A Boreham Wood

H Stockport County

A Dagenham & Redbridge

FC Halifax Town (3RD, 77PTS)

Like Wrexham, the Shaymen also missed the chance to close the gap to Stockport on Saturday as they lost at Southend United. Their remaining fixtures look quite favourable, although they do travel to Stockport on the last day. Solihull Moors are hot on their heels and will have eyes on third. It will be difficult for Chesterfield to catch them.

H Yeovil Town

A Eastleigh

H Aldershot Town

A Stockport County

SOLIHULL MOORS (4TH, 75PTS)

They are third in the form table in the last 10 matches and still have a realistic chance of finishing second or third. They are definitely going to be in the play-offs and have every chance of securing a home tie in the elimination round.

A Weymouth

H Bromley

H Dagenham & Redbridge

A Boreham Wood

CHESTERFIELD (5TH, 73PTS)

The win against Dover last time out means they probably need one more victory to confirm a play-off spot. The Spireites trail Halifax by four points and have got some tricky fixtures so a top three finish is probably out of their reach. And they will need to find some form if they are to finish fourth or fifth to confirm a home game in the play-off quarters.

A Bromley

H Stockport County

A Torquay United

H Woking

GRIMSBY TOWN (6TH, 72PTS)

The Mariners have the best record in the division across the last six matches with five wins and a draw. They will fancy their chances of collecting more points from their remaining games and may even have a slim chance of pinching third if they continue their encouraging form.

A Barnet

H Maidenhead United

H Boreham Wood

A Eastleigh

NOTTS COUNTY (7TH, 70 pts)

The Magpies have got the ‘easiest’ fixtures, with all their five remaining games against teams in the bottom half, including two against bottom club Dover. They have also won three of their last four and will have ambitions of finishing higher because of their game in hand on the others around them.

A Dover Athletic

A Aldershot Town

H Dover Athletic

H Altrincham

A Maidenhead United

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE (8TH, 66 pts)

Like last season, the Daggers have gone on a surge towards the play-offs in the final weeks but appear to have left it too late. Only managing a draw at home to King’s Lynn Town last Saturday is likely to cost them. They also have two tough games to finish the season.

A Wealdstone

H Torquay United

A Solihull Moors

H Wrexham

BOREHAM WOOD (9TH, 62PTS)

Luke Garrard’s men still have six matches remaining, including four away, and they have only won one of their last 10 so they don’t have any momentum. Having to play catch-up after their FA Cup run, along with a small squad, is going to be their downfall.

A Southend United

A Stockport County

H Wrexham

A Yeovil Town

A Grimsby Town