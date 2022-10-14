It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Chesterfield were one of the worst offenders last season and they continue to have trouble with the referees, with two reds to their name already this season.

Around the league there has been 523 yellow cards, 15 double bookings and 12 straight red cards.

So how does Spireites’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1. Eastleigh - 39pts Y: 34 DB: 0 R: 1

2. Torquay United - 38pts Y: 33 DB: 0 R: 1

3. Woking - 36pts Y: 31 DB: 0 R: 1

4. Wealdstone - 35pts Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 2