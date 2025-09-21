Chesterfield’s 2018-204 era will be forever known as ‘The National League’ years.

They were years where Spireites slumped to a low-point before years of hardwork, passion, dedication and loyalty from players, fans and club staff came together to see Spireites rise again.

Hope is now high that Spireites can continue that rise and be playing League One football before too much longer – the point that Spireites reached under Paul Cook’s last fantastic side before the slide began.

Here we look back on those dark days and pay tribute to the fans who clocked up the miles following the club through thick and thin.

Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.

1 . Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Chorley v Chesterfield Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

