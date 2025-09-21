Spireites fans at Ebbsfleet on 4th Aug 2018.placeholder image
Spireites fans at Ebbsfleet on 4th Aug 2018.

The dedicated Chesterfield fans who stuck with their beloved club during the dark days - see if you feature

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Sep 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 16:39 BST
They are years that are gladly forgotten.

Chesterfield’s 2018-204 era will be forever known as ‘The National League’ years.

They were years where Spireites slumped to a low-point before years of hardwork, passion, dedication and loyalty from players, fans and club staff came together to see Spireites rise again.

Hope is now high that Spireites can continue that rise and be playing League One football before too much longer – the point that Spireites reached under Paul Cook’s last fantastic side before the slide began.

Here we look back on those dark days and pay tribute to the fans who clocked up the miles following the club through thick and thin.

Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020.

1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020.

2. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020.

3. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020.

4. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

