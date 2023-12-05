News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield are flying high at the top of the National League.

The contract status of each Chesterfield player going into 2024

Chesterfield are flying high at the top of the National League and they have been proactive in offering new contracts to players under manager Paul Cook.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:29 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 15:34 GMT

Let’s take a look at the contract status for each squad member going into 2024...

The goalkeeper's loan from Everton finishes at the end of the season. He is still under contract at the Toffees until summer 2025.

1. Harry Tyrer

The goalkeeper's loan from Everton finishes at the end of the season. He is still under contract at the Toffees until summer 2025. Photo: Tina Jenner

The stopper signed a 12-month deal after impressing on trial in the summer so he is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

2. Ryan Boot

The stopper signed a 12-month deal after impressing on trial in the summer so he is out of contract at the end of the campaign. Photo: Catherine Ivill

The full-back's contract expires at the end of the season but the club has an option in their favour to extend it if they wish.

3. Jeff King

The full-back's contract expires at the end of the season but the club has an option in their favour to extend it if they wish. Photo: Tina Jenner

The right back is out of contract at the end of the season.

4. Ryheem Sheckleford

The right back is out of contract at the end of the season. Photo: Catherine Ivill

