The contract status of each Chesterfield player going into 2024

Chesterfield are flying high at the top of the National League and they have been proactive in offering new contracts to players under manager Paul Cook.
Let’s take a look at the contract status for each squad member going into 2024...
1. Harry Tyrer
The goalkeeper's loan from Everton finishes at the end of the season. He is still under contract at the Toffees until summer 2025. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryan Boot
The stopper signed a 12-month deal after impressing on trial in the summer so he is out of contract at the end of the campaign. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Jeff King
The full-back's contract expires at the end of the season but the club has an option in their favour to extend it if they wish. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Ryheem Sheckleford
The right back is out of contract at the end of the season. Photo: Catherine Ivill