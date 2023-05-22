The years 2005/10 weren’t the greatest for Chesterfield, with a relegation to League Two and a couple of decent runs in the JP Trophy.
Nevertheless, some notable names emerged, including Tommy Lee and Jack Lester, as the foundations for winning League Two in 2010/11 season were laid.
In our latest Spireites gallery, we put the spotlight on just some of the players, including Wayne Allison, Gregor Robertson and Derek Niven, who wore the Chesterfield shirt during this period.
1. Tommy Lee
Tommy Lee joined in 2008 and became a firm part of Chesterfield's line-up for the next nine years. He was the club's Young Spireites Player of the Season for 2008/09 and went on to play 328 times for the club. He was of course a key player in the League Two title-winning season. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jack Lester
Some players join and leave a club after a rather non-event spell, others become legends and Jack Lester is certainly one of those. The former player and manager, who is now head of player development at Sheffield United, signed in June 2007 and finished the season as top scorer with 25 goals in all competitions. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Derek Niven
Derek Niven has a place in Spireites history after becoming the last player to score at Saltergate. The Scottish midfielder joined in 2003 and went on to make 297 appearances over nine seasons. He now works as a decorator. Photo: Mark Thompson
4. Scott Boden
Scott Boden joined Chesterfield in 2008 from IFK Mariehamn in the Finnish Premier Division. The Sheffield-born forward, now at Boreham Wood, went on to play 104 times for the club over five seasons. Photo: Michael Regan