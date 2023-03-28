News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield are thought to have seven players out of contract this summer.

The Chesterfield players who are out of contract this summer

Although there are still seven games remaining of the regular season some fans are starting to talk about which players will be at the Spireites in the next campaign.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:10 BST

By our calculations, Chesterfield have seven players whose contracts expire this summer.

Take a look here and let us know your thoughts...

The goalkeeper initially joined on a short-term deal at the start of the season before extending it until the end of the campaign in December. He has kept 10 clean sheets in 30 starts.

1. Ross Fitzsimons

The goalkeeper initially joined on a short-term deal at the start of the season before extending it until the end of the campaign in December. He has kept 10 clean sheets in 30 starts.

The young stopper, previously of Doncaster Rovers, signed for Chesterfield last summer and he has gained experience on loan at Staveley Miners Welfare and Handsworth. His contract details have never been disclosed by the club so we will have to wait and see.

2. Luke Chadwick

The young stopper, previously of Doncaster Rovers, signed for Chesterfield last summer and he has gained experience on loan at Staveley Miners Welfare and Handsworth. His contract details have never been disclosed by the club so we will have to wait and see.

The experienced midfielder, 35, penned a one-year deal after impressing on trial last summer. Other arrivals got the headlines over him but he has been a shrewd addition and a will be a vital player for the Blues in the run-in.

3. Mike Jones

The experienced midfielder, 35, penned a one-year deal after impressing on trial last summer. Other arrivals got the headlines over him but he has been a shrewd addition and a will be a vital player for the Blues in the run-in.

It's been a rotten year for the former Port Vale man, who has not been able to make a single appearance because of injuries since April 5 2022. He had a knee operation last summer and has had setbacks along the way since.

4. Manny Oyeleke

It's been a rotten year for the former Port Vale man, who has not been able to make a single appearance because of injuries since April 5 2022. He had a knee operation last summer and has had setbacks along the way since.

