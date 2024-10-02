Doncaster Rovers are currently fourth in the League Two table.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers are currently fourth in the League Two table.

The bookies believe there are nine realistic challengers for League Two's four promotion slots, with these odds for Chesterfield, Port Vale, Gillingham, Notts County and Bradford City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 15:55 BST
It’s shaping up to be a thrilling race for automatic promotion in League Two this season.

Attention turns back to league action after the weekend’s FA Cup break.

There are some interesting games in store with Chesterfield looking to keep up their good form with a win at home to Accrington Stanley.

Doncaster Rovers host Notts County in the League Two game of the week, with Walsall hosting Crewe in another big game.

So who are the current favourites to go? Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

4/9

1. Port Vale

4/9 Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

10/11

2. Walsall

10/11 Photo: Getty Images

10/11

3. Doncaster Rovers

10/11 Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

11/8

4. AFC Wimbledon

11/8 Photo: Getty Images

