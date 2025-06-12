CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: General view inside the stadium prior to the pre-season friendly match between Leicester City and Palermo at SMH Group Stadium on July 26, 2024 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) : fplaceholder image
The biggest stadiums in League Two for the 2025/26 season - how Chesterfield compares to Gillingham, Walsall, Swindon Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:31 BST
There are some big grounds in League Two once again next season.

Oldham Atheltic return to League Two with their 13,500 capacity Boundary Park, while Tranmere Rovers, Notts County, Swindon Town and MK Dons all have impressive stadiums.

It means have of the league has stadiums with a capacity of 10,000 or more.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds?. Here we rank each stadium from biggest to smallest.

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

30,500

1. MK Dons

30,500 Photo: Getty Images

19,841

2. Notts County

19,841 Photo: Getty Images

16,587

3. Tranmere Rovers

16,587 Photo: Getty Images

15,728

4. Swindon Town

15,728 Photo: Tina Jenner

Related topics:League TwoChesterfieldGillinghamWalsallNotts CountyMK DonsTranmere Rovers
