The Spireites’ Jack Clarke struck the opener on 19 minutes but the excellent Callum Powell equalised after the half-hour mark and then Ollie Banks was sent off before half-time.

Marcus Dackers put the Shrimpers ahead less than a minute after the break, but Town rallied and equalised through Joe Quigley on 62 minutes before King’s amazing winner soon after.

Let’s take a look at some of the big talking points from the game...

A minute's silence was held before kick-off for the Queen and both sets of players wore black armbands.

MORE TO IT?

Alright, it’s a bit early to start talking about winning the title or getting promoted, but if Town do return to the Football League this season this is likely to be one of those games where we all look back on and think ‘that was the moment I thought something special was happening.’

This wasn’t just any win. To come from behind having played half the game with 10-men takes a lot of guts and, mixed with plenty of quality, it resulted in a very memorable night. As I was frantically tapping away on my laptop in a rush to meet the DT’s print deadline, the words ‘what a game’ were overheard several times in people’s conversations as they made their way down the steps and out of the ground. I could not help but lift my head up and smile. It is the reason why we love this sport so much.

We won’t know until May whether the final result will have contributed to a much bigger outcome, but it could potentially go a long way even at this early stage. In the end, last season was a false dawn, but it won’t stop us all from dreaming again.

WAS IT A RED?

The red card shown to Banks looked like being the pivotal moment in the game, especially when Dackers put the visitors 2-1 up with a goal on his debut.

My initial reaction to Banks’ challenge on Gus Scott-Morriss was that it was the correct decision. It looked two-footed and it was a tackle made out of desperation to stop the ball running away from him on the edge of the area. What I will say is, it did not look like a high challenge. I have not seen it back, and other people with a better view may have a different opinion, but I don’t see it getting overturned. From a Chesterfield point of view, I think the confusion was how the decision came about, with referee David Richardson seemingly instructed to give a red by the fourth official. Even if it was not a sending off, it probably wasn’t enough of a massive blunder for a successful appeal. If it stands, Banks will now miss the next three games against Yeovil Town, Maidstone United and Maidenhead United.

Later in the game, Southend’s Tom Clifford might have been lucky not to have been shown a red himself for a challenge on King but only a yellow was given.

CREDIT TO COOK

Manager Paul Cook showed his experience and tactical nous with two intelligent substitutions which worked a treat. Trailing 2-1 and a man down and with Southend threatening a third goal, the Spireites boss brought on Tim Akinola on the hour to shore up the central midfield area and bring some control back. Calvin Miller had done well on the wing, but another body was needed centrally and the youngster, on loan from Arsenal, helped swing the game in Town’s favour.

When it got back 2-2, Cook clearly sensed a momentum change in the Blues’ favour and, with the crowd right behind them, he was right. He threw on on Jesurun Uchegbulam for Clarke, and the former terrorised the Southend defence with his electric pace. Being a man down, Uchegbulam’s speed and willingness to chase down lost causes put the visitors on the back foot and they had no answer to him.

UNBELIEVABLE, JEFF!

A goal befitting of a King! It was some strike from the full-back, and worthy of winning any game. It will be talked about for a long time and it brought the roof off the Technique. That is now three goals already for the 26-year-old, who is aiming to reach 10 this season. One downside is that he collected his fourth yellow of the season, which means a one-match ban seems inevitable in the coming weeks.

QUIGZ

Got to keep mentioning him, haven’t we? Another tireless display up front on his own, and he got his rewards with his second goal in as many games. To cap it off, there were some heartwarming scenes at full-time as the fans sang his name and took pictures with him. One fan had even gone to the trouble of making a ‘White Pele’ banner, which the striker signed. It’s been some turnaround for the 25-year-old, who was booed by some sections of the fanbase last season. Next up is a trip to his former club Yeovil Town on Saturday.

A mention too for Clarke, who scored the opener here, his first since December. After a year out with injuries, that will have meant a lot to him.

