The goals came from Armando Dobra, Akwasi Asante and Kabongo Tshimanga.

Here are some of the big talking points to come from the game at Cropston Road...

DOBS RETURNS

Bailey Clements made his Chesterfield debut on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

At half-time it looked like it had been the perfect return from injury for Dobra. A goal and 45 minutes in the tank before being taken off and presumably saved for Bromley on Saturday. So it came as a bit of a surprise when Paul Cook said he was ‘disappointed’ in the Albanian, with the Spireites manager believing he was not ‘fit’ enough, and revealing that he was substituted at the break with a hamstring problem. Reading between the lines, it appears ‘Dobs’ heart had overruled his head and his eagerness to play might have potentially led to another injury. Or was it all mind games to keep Bromley guessing? We shall see.

BACK TO WINNING WAYS

After three successive defeats in the league it was important Chesterfield got back to winning ways. It was a hard-fought victory, but fairly comfortable. It was a professional performance and they got the job done in a tie which had the potential to leave them red-faced. To record a clean sheet, their first in seven, was vital.

BOXES TICKED

As well as Dobra’s 45, there was a debut at left-back for Bailey Clements and a first start for Mike Jones, both getting 90 minutes under their belts. There were also second successive starts for Ross Fitzsimons and Joe Cook, Darren Oldaker looked refreshed after being rested at Eastleigh, Akwasi Asante got another hour and George Cooper got 45 minutes. So in terms of allowing some players to build-up their fitness and for partnerships to be formed, this game ticked those boxes.

NO LOZ

Laurence Maguire was not the only player to be left out of the squad but, unless he has an injury, you have to feel the writing is on the wall for him. If he can’t get in the squad for a game against a ninth tier side then when is he going to play? I suppose we should not be surprised because he was transfer-listed in the summer and has only made three sub appearances this season but I just thought he would have started this one. Given all of the above, and the fact Cook has stated the need for outgoings, it looks like there is no way back for the club’s longest-serving player.

PRIZE MONEY

Chesterfield will have banked just £9,000 for winning this qualifying round along with the £2,000 in TV money. The prize money for winning the first round is £41,000, which could help towards bringing in a player or two.

ANSTEY

This was the biggest day in their history and they could hold their heads up high at full-time. They were well-organised, spirited and could have had a goal or had it not been for a couple of fine stops from Fitzsimons. As visiting media we were made to feel very welcome, and we even got some half-time chicken tikka! As I write this, manager Tony Blanchard will be on his way to Spain to celebrate his 50th birthday – lucky it didn’t go to a replay, then!

TEAM

