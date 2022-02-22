Scoring in stoppage time, turning one point into three, has been the sign of top teams down the decades, with Manchester United making it an art form in the mid to late 1990’s.
But how would the 2021/22 Premier League title look if only stoppage time goals counted? Here’s who would win the league, qualify for the Champions League and who would be heading to the Championship.
Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate to 22nd February. Each team has their actual league position in brackets
