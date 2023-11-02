News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's MH Group Stadium has been given a 4.3 rating out of 5 for its matchday experience by reviewers on Google.

The best and worst National League matchday experiences and how Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium rates against York City, Rochdale, Barnet, Oldham Athletic, Woking and the rest of the league - picture gallery

There’s a great mix of grounds in the National League right now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:22 GMT

From modern arenas such as Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium, Gateshead’s International Stadium and the revamped Shay right down to ‘quainter’ grounds such as Oxford City’s RAW Charging Stadium – there is plenty of variety.

There is also plenty of variety over the quality of food, car parking, stewarding, transport links and other factors that make for a good matchday experience.

There’s no definitive answer - but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League, according to ratings by fans on Google.

All ratings are out of five stars, with ratings accurate as of October 31st.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

4.5 (25 reviews)

1. Westminster Waste Stadium (Bromley)

4.5 (25 reviews) Photo: Julian Finney

4.4 (15 reviews)

2. Moss Lane (Altrincham)

4.4 (15 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.4 (14 reviews)

3. Stonebridge Road (Ebbsfleet United)

4.4 (14 reviews) Photo: Ryan Pierse

4.4 (40 reviews)

4. LNER Community Stadium (York City)

4.4 (40 reviews) Photo: Ashley Allen

