Chesterfield fans can expect an allocation of around 930 tickets for the trip to Barrow.Chesterfield fans can expect an allocation of around 930 tickets for the trip to Barrow.
Chesterfield fans can expect an allocation of around 930 tickets for the trip to Barrow.

The away ticket allocations Chesterfield fans can expect this season as Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United, Barnet. Bristol Rovers and Oldham Athletic return to League Two

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th May 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST
Wherever they go in the 2025/26 League Two season, Spireites are sure to have a great away following.

That number will, of course, vary depending on how many tickets Spireites fans will be given on each of the 23 away days next season.

It’s going to be hard getting your hands on tickets for the trips to Barrow or Harrogate but it’s pretty much if you want one it’s yours for the trip to MK Dons.

Here we take a look at how many tickets Spireites can typically expect for away games this season, with allocations run from smallest to biggest. Figures quoted are the typical amount offered by each club and can vary depending on away ticketing demands or individual match circumstances.

Get all your Spireites news here.

approx 600

1. Bromley

approx 600 Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
850 maximum capacity

2. Harrogate Town

850 maximum capacity Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
930

3. Barrow

930 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
1,000 maximum

4. Newport County

1,000 maximum Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldBristol RoversLeague TwoHarrogate
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice