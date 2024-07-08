Chesterfield had average crowds of just under 8,000 last season.Chesterfield had average crowds of just under 8,000 last season.
The average attendance of EVERY League Two club last season and how Chesterfield compare to AFC Wimbledon, Colchester United, Gillingham and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jul 2024, 08:03 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 09:55 BST
Spireites can look forward to some great games this season against the big clubs of League Two.

Games against the likes of Doncaster Rovers, MK Dons, Swindon Town and the like are sure to bring plenty more big crowds to town.

More than 3.3m fans watched League Two football last season, with Spireites winning promotion with average crowds that plenty of League Two sides would like to have

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Port Vale, Colchester United, AFC Wimbledon and the rest of League Two?

Here we look at the alternative League Two table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels.

17,088

1. Bradford City

17,088Photo: Shaun Botterill

10,899

2. Notts County

10,899Photo: Shaun Botterill

8,483

3. Swindon Town

8,483Photo: Getty

8,000

4. Carlisle United

8,000Photo: Pete Norton

