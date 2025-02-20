Chesterfield are just one of a number of League Two clubs currently playing in front of big crowds – gates that are bigger than many teams in the league above.

So, just for fun, we bring you this alternative League One table based entirely on average crowds.

How many League Two sides would play their way into the reckoning and which League One club’s miss the cut?

Here we bring you the answers, via the www,transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Facts supplied to Feb 20)