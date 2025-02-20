Chesterfield have bigger average crowds than many League One sides, including bitter rivals Mansfield Town.Chesterfield have bigger average crowds than many League One sides, including bitter rivals Mansfield Town.
The alternative League One crowd table as eight League Two clubs muscle their way in - here's where Chesterfield, Notts County, Bradford City and others sit

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Feb 2025, 09:08 BST
There’s some big clubs currently fighting to get out of League Two right now.

Chesterfield are just one of a number of League Two clubs currently playing in front of big crowds – gates that are bigger than many teams in the league above.

So, just for fun, we bring you this alternative League One table based entirely on average crowds.

How many League Two sides would play their way into the reckoning and which League One club’s miss the cut?

Here we bring you the answers, via the www,transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Facts supplied to Feb 20)

26,790

1. Birmingham City

26,790 Photo: Getty Images

21,166

2. Bolton Wanderers

21,166 Photo: Getty Images

18,650

3. Huddersfield Town

18,650 Photo: Getty Images

18,650

4. Bradford City

18,650 Photo: Nathan Stirk

