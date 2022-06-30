'That is our intention' - Paul Cook sets out Chesterfield's season aim as Spireites return to training

The players will be put through their paces on the training ground as preparations for the new season get underway.

Manager Paul Cook has made seven summer signings so far as he reshapes his squad.

Defenders Bailey Clements, Branden Horton, Joe Cook and Ryheem Sheckleford have all come in, as have midfielders Darren Oldaker and George Cooper and forward Michael Gyasi.

Spireites manager Paul Cook.

More new faces are expected to arrive with a return for Ollie Banks set to be announced and a move for Ipswich Town attacker, Armando Dobra, is reported to be close.

Following last season’s play-off semi-final defeat, Cook has made no secret of what the target is this time around.

"The reporting back on Friday can see us train really well for five-six weeks and hopefully we can hit the ground running with a squad ready to do this club proud next year,” he told 1866 Sport.

"There are going to be less numbers in the squad (compared to last season), I am 100 per cent sure of that.

"From my time when I was here latterly, to where we are today, is something that no one has enjoyed.

"The last two seasons have seen play-off defeats in the quarter-final and semi-final last year. It is so difficult to qualify and go through in play-offs so we are going to hit the ground with the intention of us trying to win the league and go up. We know there are other teams who are very strong in the league, we are not stupid, but we have all got to believe that this is the intention.”

Town have confirmed friendlies against Alfreton Town, Matlock Town, Bradford City and Boston United so far.

The fixtures for the new season will be announced on Wednesday, July 6.