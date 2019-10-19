'Thank you' - Belper Town boss Grant Black praises travelling 1,700 Nailers fans after FA Cup exit

Belper Town boss Grant Black thanked the remarkable 1,700 supporters which cheered the Nailers all the way in their FA Cup tie against Notts County

Danny Gordon's sensational strike sent Belper into an early lead but their hosts came from behind thanks to goals from Enzio Boldewijn and Kyle Wootton to seal a 2-1 win.

Black was naturally disappointed with the result in the fourth qualifying round tie but couldn't fault the efforts of his players, in front of their travelling fans at Meadow Lane.

Black said: "The lads make us proud every week.

"We said to them if they do everything they can to get a result out of the game and it doesn't happen then at least we can sleep well tonight.

"Everyone who has been to the game today will see the efforts the lads put in to take it so close against a team like this.

"We've got a level-headed group and we respected Notts County.

"It's 11v11, the same size pitch every week and so on and so on. They didn't need to be fazed by it and they weren't.

"We possibly switched off for 10 minutes where tired minds got the best of us - but it was an unbelievable performance from our lads."

And added: "The following of 1,700 at this level is remarkable and we hope this cup run has made a lot of memories for them and today adds to that for them to cherish.

"Hopefully we can give them many more days out and we thank them for their support. It was incredible to see from the touchline."

Belper came close to a replay when a goalmouth scramble saw Notts 'keeper Sam Slocombe and defenders throw themselves in front of a flurry of shots.

"They've made a great block the keeper's made an unbelievable save at the end.

"Sometimes you just need that bit of luck.

"For us to be competing with Notts County in the final minutes of the game to take it to a replay says everything really," said Black.